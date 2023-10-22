Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $9.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

