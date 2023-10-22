Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $77.38

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,584. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 15,891 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.