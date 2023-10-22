Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 1,718.50

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,718.50 ($20.99).
ENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.31) to GBX 1,626 ($19.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Entain Stock Down 0.9 %
Entain Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,168.67%.
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
