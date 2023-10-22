Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $83.23

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

