Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $42.00

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,511 shares of company stock worth $1,237,944. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 110,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $600,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

