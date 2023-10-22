Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 284.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

