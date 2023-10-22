Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 564,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NTRS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

