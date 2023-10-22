Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

