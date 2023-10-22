Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $278.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.70 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.57.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

