Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.