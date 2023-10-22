Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing & Employment Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Caldwell Partners International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Caldwell Partners International Competitors -4.66% -63.59% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A 5.96 Caldwell Partners International Competitors $1.10 billion $29.54 million 616.23

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caldwell Partners International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Staffing & Employment Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of shares of all “Staffing & Employment Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Staffing & Employment Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 787.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Caldwell Partners International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Caldwell Partners International Competitors 116 483 736 2 2.47

As a group, “Staffing & Employment Services” companies have a potential upside of 37.41%. Given Caldwell Partners International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caldwell Partners International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Caldwell Partners International rivals beat Caldwell Partners International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

