Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

