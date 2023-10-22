Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.04.

Parkland Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.36.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.2086889 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

