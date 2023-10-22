Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$30.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.09.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.1 %

About Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at C$16.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.