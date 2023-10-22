CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

