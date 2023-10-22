CCLA Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $134,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

NYSE V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

