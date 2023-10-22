CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

CDW Trading Down 1.2 %

CDW stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.06. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $215.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

