Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

CNC stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

