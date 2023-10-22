Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.