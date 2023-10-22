Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $7.49 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $924.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

