CIBC Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$2.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 2.4 %
True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -428.57%.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
