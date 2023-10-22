CIBC Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $7.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $8.75 to $7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 4,062,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

