CIBC Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.07.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

