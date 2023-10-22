CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$13.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.08.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.67 and a 12-month high of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3799368 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.