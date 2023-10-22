Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) versus AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Financial Survey

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cinemark and AFC Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark 1 4 5 0 2.40 AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cinemark presently has a consensus target price of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Cinemark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cinemark is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark $2.80 billion 0.68 -$271.20 million ($0.25) -63.00 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53

This table compares Cinemark and AFC Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AFC Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cinemark. Cinemark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cinemark and AFC Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark -0.28% -4.43% -0.16% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Ajax beats Cinemark on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About AFC Ajax

(Get Free Report)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells mobile tickets online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.