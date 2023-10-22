CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
