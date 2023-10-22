CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

