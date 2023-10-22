Clariant (CLZNF) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) is one of 126 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clariant to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clariant and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clariant 0 0 0 0 N/A Clariant Competitors 901 3094 3745 13 2.37

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.27%. Given Clariant’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clariant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clariant N/A N/A 31.94 Clariant Competitors $3.41 billion $158.63 million -7.72

This table compares Clariant and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clariant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clariant. Clariant is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Clariant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clariant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clariant N/A N/A N/A Clariant Competitors -20.58% -37.07% -3.95%

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents. The Catalysis segment provides catalyst products for use as ammonia cracking, ammonia, custom catalysts, ethylene and derivatives, fischer-tropsch, fuel cell, fuel upgrading, gas processing, hydrogen, hydrogenation, liquid hydrogen carrier, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon methanol, methanol, methanol-to-propylene, off-gas treatment, olefins purification, on-purpose propylene, oxidation, polypropylene, refinery stream purification, styrene, zeolite powders, biocatalysis, cellulosic ethanol, cellulosic sugars, low-carbon advanced biofuels, and residue-derived biochemical intermediates. The Natural Resources segment provides chemicals for oil, gas, mining, and refinery industries; services for oil and gas industries; emulsifiers for explosives, as well as cold-flow additive applications for middle distillates in refineries; mineral-based specialty products for bio- and renewable fuel purification, BTX catalysts, cargo and device protection, cat litter, chemical recycling, civil engineering, clay specialties, detergent additives, edible oil purification, feed additives, foundry additives, kerosene and jet fuel purification, paper additives, PVC stabilizers, and wastewater treatment applications; and flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in acid scavengers, antioxidiants, antistatic agents, halogen-free flame retardants, heat stabilizers, hot-melt adhesives, light stabilizers, lubricants, processing aids, processing stabilizers, release agents, slip control agents, and surface modifiers. Clariant AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.

