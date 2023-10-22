Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Head to Head Survey

Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Saras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Saras and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saras 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 4 1 3.00

Profitability

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 155.64%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Saras.

This table compares Saras and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saras N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -16.51% -10.66% -7.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saras and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saras N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -7.50 Clean Energy Fuels $420.16 million 2.02 -$58.73 million ($0.34) -11.18

Saras has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Saras on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel. In addition, the company generates and sells electricity through an integrated gasification combined cycle plant with a total installed capacity of 575 megawatts; and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 171 megawatts. Further, it provides consultancy, engineering, and technological development services in the oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and energy industry sectors. Additionally, the company owns and operates depots located in Arcola and Cartagena. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2022, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 50,000 vehicles. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

