Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.