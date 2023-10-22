CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

