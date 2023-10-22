Comparing Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameco $1.44 billion 11.53 $68.75 million $0.15 254.60

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A N/A Cameco 4.67% 2.74% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 1 1 3.00

Cameco has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company has 100% interests in the Zoro Lithium project that consists of 16 claims covering an area of approximately 3,003 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Winston property that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims and 2 patented Ivanhoe and Emporia lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,800 acres located in Sierra County, New Mexico; and the Lac Simard South property comprising 60 claims covering an area of approximately 3,485 hectares located in the Province of Quebec. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project that consists of 5 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1002 hectares located to the north of Winnipeg; Grass River property, which consists of 29 claims covering an area of approximately 6,299 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba, as well as Peg North property that comprises 28 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,757 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.