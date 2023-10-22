Comparing Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epigenomics and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A ($3.05) -0.78 Charles River Laboratories International $3.98 billion 2.39 $486.23 million $9.43 19.66

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Epigenomics. Epigenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Epigenomics and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 18.99% 7.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Epigenomics and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epigenomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $236.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than Epigenomics.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Epigenomics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA. Its research and development activities identify suitable biomarkers in human tissue and developing and patenting the corresponding in vitro diagnostic blood tests. Epigenomics AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

