Comparing Goldrich Mining (GRMC) & The Competition

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Free Report) is one of 743 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Goldrich Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Goldrich Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Goldrich Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goldrich Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldrich Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldrich Mining Competitors 588 3789 6488 223 2.57

Profitability

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Goldrich Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldrich Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Goldrich Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldrich Mining N/A N/A N/A Goldrich Mining Competitors 352.83% -7.80% -2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldrich Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goldrich Mining N/A N/A -1.12 Goldrich Mining Competitors $383.02 million $9.68 million 28.19

Goldrich Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Goldrich Mining. Goldrich Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Goldrich Mining competitors beat Goldrich Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims. The company was formerly known as Little Squaw Gold Mining Company and changed its name to Goldrich Mining Company in May 2008. Goldrich Mining Company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

