Comparing Mabuchi Motor (MBUMY) & Its Peers

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mabuchi Motor to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mabuchi Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mabuchi Motor pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.3%. Mabuchi Motor pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 140.9% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mabuchi Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Mabuchi Motor Competitors 366 1371 1900 15 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mabuchi Motor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Mabuchi Motor’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mabuchi Motor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mabuchi Motor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A 0.15 Mabuchi Motor Competitors $4.77 billion $80.26 million 173.45

Mabuchi Motor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mabuchi Motor. Mabuchi Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mabuchi Motor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A Mabuchi Motor Competitors -8.19% -10.14% 1.89%

Summary

Mabuchi Motor rivals beat Mabuchi Motor on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products. The company sells its products in Japan, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Matsudo, Japan.

