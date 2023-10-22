Comparing SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intelligent Bio Solutions and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.63%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 0.50 -$10.63 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $106.41 million 6.21 -$61.26 million ($1.35) -12.65

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions N/A -104.58% -53.15% SI-BONE -38.32% -40.35% -27.29%

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and distributors. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

