Comparing Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHY)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vinda International shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and Vinda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinda International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Vinda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -8.98% -6.25% -5.05% Vinda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and Vinda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $537.34 million 0.68 -$118.22 million ($0.08) -11.67 Vinda International N/A N/A N/A $4.81 4.51

Vinda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vinda International beats Yatsen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names. The company is also involved in the trade of wood pulp and machinery; and provision of home health care and health management consulting services, as well as import and export activities. In addition, it produces and sells steam. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Vinda International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Essity Group Holding BV.

