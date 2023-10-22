Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn’s stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

