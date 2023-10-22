Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $230.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.77.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

