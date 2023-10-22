Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet raised Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Constellium has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

