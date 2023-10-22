Contrasting Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BADFF) & Its Rivals

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) is one of 124 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Badger Infrastructure Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors 1.19% -4.75% 1.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A 19.31 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors $1.54 billion $21.54 million 210.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Badger Infrastructure Solutions. Badger Infrastructure Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors 176 1409 3103 85 2.65

Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.08%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions rivals beat Badger Infrastructure Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

