Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Carbon Graphite Group and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 0.03 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.29 -$9.45 million ($0.17) -4.71

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology -7.62% -8.14% -3.98%

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

