Contrasting DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Good Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -38.90% -97.42% -29.98% Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $2.24 billion 10.35 -$1.38 billion ($2.57) -10.53 Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DraftKings and Good Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Good Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Good Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 3 4 21 0 2.64 Good Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $34.28, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Good Gaming.

Summary

DraftKings beats Good Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc. operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

