Contrasting Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) and Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Fagron shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Teknova and Fagron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fagron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 336.14%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Fagron.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Fagron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $41.42 million 1.46 -$47.47 million ($1.83) -1.17 Fagron N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -12.35

Fagron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova. Fagron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Teknova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Fagron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -131.88% -36.01% -23.97% Fagron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fagron beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. Its products include DiluCap, a line of excipients to compound every capsule formulation; Imuno TF Complex helps in regulation of immune responses; Pigmerise, a natural phytocomplex for hypopigmentation disorders; Pentravan uses for avoiding first-pass metabolism and preventing gastrointestinal erosion; Nourisil MD, a first line therapy for prevention and treatment of scars ang keloids; Neogen, a line of hair care products; TrichoConcept used to treat alopecia; Fagron Advanced Derma for basic skincare, compound pharmaceutical treatment, and individualized dermatological care; and SyrSpend SF that provides pharmaceutical stability, dosage consistency, and patient comfort. In addition, the company offers education and training program to prescribers and pharmacists through the Fagron Academy. The company was formerly known as Arseus NV and changed its name to Fagron NV in January 2015. Fagron NV was founded in 1990 and is based in Nazareth, Belgium.

