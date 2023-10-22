Contrasting MBG (MBGH) and The Competition

MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MBG to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MBG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBG 0 0 0 0 N/A MBG Competitors 70 391 1216 11 2.69

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 39.02%. Given MBG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MBG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBG N/A N/A N/A MBG Competitors -25.50% -26.19% -3.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MBG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.1% of MBG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MBG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MBG N/A N/A -0.15 MBG Competitors $1.25 billion $44.33 million -76.52

MBG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MBG. MBG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MBG Company Profile

MBG Holdings Inc. provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.

