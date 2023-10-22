Contrasting Soitec (SLOIY) and Its Competitors

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Soitec to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 829.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Soitec alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Soitec Competitors -54.82% -77.48% -15.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 1 7 0 2.67 Soitec Competitors 52 226 680 2 2.66

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soitec and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies have a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Soitec’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soitec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soitec and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A -47.41 Soitec Competitors $248.96 million $8.28 million 5.28

Soitec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Soitec rivals beat Soitec on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.