Contrasting Soitec (SLOIY) and Its Competitors

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Soitec to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.
Dividends
Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 829.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Soitec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soitec
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Soitec Competitors
|-54.82%
|-77.48%
|-15.27%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Soitec
|1
|1
|7
|0
|2.67
|Soitec Competitors
|52
|226
|680
|2
|2.66
As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies have a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Soitec’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soitec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.6% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Soitec and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soitec
|N/A
|N/A
|-47.41
|Soitec Competitors
|$248.96 million
|$8.28 million
|5.28
Soitec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Soitec rivals beat Soitec on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Soitec
Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.
