Contrasting Vitesse Energy (VTS) & Its Peers

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vitesse Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vitesse Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vitesse Energy Competitors 1844 10291 15172 506 2.52

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Vitesse Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Vitesse Energy Competitors -4.95% 27.99% 10.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vitesse Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.5% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $285.38 million $118.90 million N/A Vitesse Energy Competitors $900.28 billion $1.67 billion 20.44

Vitesse Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.8% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vitesse Energy competitors beat Vitesse Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

