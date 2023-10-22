Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

