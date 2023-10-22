Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 213,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 99.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.