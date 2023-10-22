Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

