CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $75.61 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.